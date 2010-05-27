Sony develops flexible OLED screens

Sony is developing the latest flexible OLED screen tech, promising roll-out screens for mobiles and computers in the future.

Sony announced this month that it has successfully developed a flexible full-colour OLED display which can be wrapped around a small 4mm-radius cylinder.

Roll-up! Roll-up!

Sony has integrated Organic Thin-Film Transistors (OTFTs) and OLEDs in this 20-micrometer thick flexible substrate. A flexible on-panel gate-driver circuit with OTFTs and soft organic insulators means that Sony has been able to create the display without using conventional rigid driver integrated circuit (IC) chips.

The screen is 4.1-inches wide and 80 micrometers thick, with a resolution of 432 x 240 pixels at 121 pixels per inch (ppi) and the ability of producing 16.8 million colors with a peak brightness of over 100 cd/m2 peak and contrast ratio over 1000:1.

After 1000 cycles of repeatedly rolling-up and un-rolling the display there was no effect on the quality of the moving images on the screen.

Sony is showing off its new flexi-OLED tech at SID 2010 in Seattle this month.

Via Gizmag