A Star Wars film a year from 2015 until the end of time, promises Disney

They're all crying on the inside

From 2015, Disney will unleash a new tale from a long time ago in a galaxy far far away over the summer months every year.

Starting strong with the J. J. Abrams-helmed Star Wars: Episode VII, subsequent instalments are expected to dip in quality sequentially until, finally, in 2034 we're subjected to two hours of Jar Jar Binks doing Gangnam Style in eye-popping IMAX 3D.

More blips!

Cheer yourself up with some more bite-sized news nuggets - hey look! Something about Ironman 3!

Via Comingsoon.net