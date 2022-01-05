Where and how to buy Covid-19 rapid antigen tests in Australia

Audio player loading…

The number of Covid-19 cases are currently rising in Australia exponentially and that's putting a lot of pressure on the country's PCR testing facilities. The governments – both Federal and State – are now encouraging people to use rapid antigen tests (aka RATs) at home to initially check if they have the coronavirus, but the resulting demand for testing kits has escalated so rapidly that they've become extremely elusive, much like the PS5 and the Xbox One X video game consoles.

It's getting extremely hard to find RATs on shelves – both in store and online – but stock is being refreshed frequently, so there's often stock somewhere... the trick is knowing how to find it and purchase it quickly.

To that end, we've put together this comprehensive guide on how you can find and buy RATs in Australia.

What is a Covid-19 rapid antigen test?

Put simply, a rapid antigen test (or RAT) is a self-testing kit that you can use at home to test for the coronavirus. They're not variant-specific, and not 100% accurate, but they're a quick and convenient method for detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

There are two types of RATs – nasal and oral swabs. Both take about 10-20 minutes to produce a result. It's important to note that they can sometimes give a false positive or false negative result, so if you're unsure it's wise to continue isolating and then test again if you continue to display symptoms. If a user's viral load is high, though, the RAT should generally give a positive result.

While it's recommended that you get a PCR test if you're presenting with symptoms or have been a close contact of an infectious person, the lines and wait times for getting these more reliable tests is proving frustrating. A rapid antigen test can thus prove handy in helping you decide if you ought to get tested further.

To help relieve the pressure on the PCR testing facilities, people are now being asked to first use a RAT and only get further tested if it's positive... and to bring the positive test with them.

Note that the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved only 18 rapid antigen tests for use in Australia. A complete list is available on the TGA website, so be sure to check that before you purchase a RAT.

The home test kits come in different types and each will have specific instructions on how to use them; you can also find a detailed guide for the nasal swabs on the TGA website in PDF format.

Where to buy a rapid antigen test

When in stock, rapid antigen tests can be purchased at variety of retailers in Australia, including:

Supermarkets like Woolworths, Coles and select IGA outlets (both in store and online)

Pharmacies and chemists (in store and online)

Major online health product retailers like Healthy Life

While the Federal Government has been talking about making RATs free, that's yet to happen. So expect to shell out upwards of AU$15 per test. Packs of two and five are available, costing about AU$30 and AU$50 respectively. Bigger packs are also available to purchase for businesses.

How to find stock of rapid antigen tests

Finding a RAT is hard, but there's we've seen retailers frequently restocking over the past couple of weeks, although it often sells out incredibly quickly, so nabbing some is usually a matter of both pre-preparation and speed. We've put together a few simple tips you can follow so you can get yourself a pack or two.

1. Get the intel from locals

Local community Facebook groups are alerting members when online stores have stock, as well as nearby brick and mortar stores. Some groups even have members offering to share their test supplies if they have enough to go around. Search for your suburb in Facebook groups.

2. Create accounts ahead of time

For the online stores you want to buy from when stock is replenished, create an account ahead of time. Enter as much information as possible to speed up the checkout process; shipping address, billing info and contact details. Check what payment methods they take and be ready to use the one that's fastest for you to provide at checkout. Once your account is created, stay logged in so you don't have to log in again when you're checking out

3. Sign up for restock notifications

A lot of online stores are offering restock email notifications. Sign up for as many as you think is sensible, and do so for each testing product they sell (so for two packs, five packs, different brands etc) as some products may restock faster than others.

4. Be ready to move quick

Online stores don't operate like Ticketek; they won't reserve stock for you just because it's in your cart. Be ready to move like lightning. Don't get distracted by upsells. If you have the option, click on 'buy now' instead 'add to cart'. Have payment details and/or your PayPal password ready.

5. Find a RAT website

Find a RAT is a new website that pulls crowdsourced information to list retailers around Australia with stocks of rapid antigen tests. The site categorises them into 'in stock', 'low stock' and 'no stock', all three colour coded for easy identification.