You can buy a Pebble Time in-store or online right now

Update: The Pebble Time is now available from Pebble's site worldwide.

Pebble has also noted in its blog that folks in the US can pick up the smartwatch from Best Buy both online and in-store, while Target is offering the new wearable online and in-store during the week of August 17.

If you're holding out for the higher-end version, the Pebble Time Steel, you'll probably have to wait a little longer. Backers are receiving their Steels in a few weeks, into August meaning stores won't see it until later.

Original story below ...

If you weren't a Kickstarter-backer for the Pebble Time, we have good news: Pebble has opened up pre-orders globally for its second-gen smartwatch.

While Kickstarter backers have already had their units shipped to them, everyone else can now pre-order the newest Pebble from Best Buy or Pebble's online store. An announcement on in-store availability is due out soon, too.

Cheaper than most of its competitors, the Pebble Time is priced at $199.99 (£179, AU$199.99), and comes in black, red and white. Shipping is expected to start in July, though this could change.

Do keep in mind that the Pebble Time Steel is set to go on sale a little later this year, so if you want a stainless steel casing instead of plastic, it might be best to wait a few months more.