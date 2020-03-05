Vodafone Australia finally launches its 5G network, will offer 5G roaming overseas

Living vicariously through the old adage of 'better late than never', Vodafone has finally fired up its 5G network in Australia, with the telco switching on its first 5G sites today around Parramatta in Sydney's west.

Vodafone's 5G services will be progressively switched on from mid-2020 across parts of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra, with 650 sites planned as part of the telco's first 5G rollout phase, and "thousands more on our roadmap over coming years," according to Vodafone CEO Iñaki Berroeta.

The best part of this announcement? Berroeta also revealed that “When 5G arrives to our customers with 5G devices, they will get 5G network access at no extra charge,” a prospect that should be very enticing to those looking for a reason to upgrade.

Additionally, Vodafone's AU$5 international roaming fee will soon extend to 5G, allowing the telco's customers to access super-fast mobile data while travelling in selected 5G-ready countries.

Along with the above announcements, Vodafone Australia also revealed that it will be selling its first 5G enabled devices, namely Samsung's Galaxy S20 range, both in-store and online from tomorrow.