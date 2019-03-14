Viveport Infinity: unlimited VR for the price of a Netflix subscription

Viveport Infinity is incoming – and the 'unlimited VR' subscription service coming to Vive and Oculus headsets has now pinned down its pricing and release date.

Pegged as a 'Netflix for VR', Viveport Infinity will allow users "unrestricted access to the service’s library of over 600 apps and games", as well as "exclusive membership benefits such as the revamped Viveport Video application."

The service will launch globally on April 2, offering an alternative payment method for VR users wanting to sample a variety of games and VR experiences without forking out for them individually.

A monthly subscription will come in at $12.99 / £12.99, while an annual subscription will cost $99 / £99 for the year.

VR for all

One of the most intimidating aspects to VR gaming is still the price. With a $499 / £499 starting price for the standard HTC Vive headset, it's not exactly a cheap hobby.

But only $12.99 / £12.99 – a few pennies shy of the price of a Netflix Premium account – for unlimited access to VR content seems like a steal for those already with a compatible headset.

Viveport Infinity was first announced at CES 2019, alongside HTC's new Vive Pro Eye and Vive Cosmos headset. With new hardware expanding what HTC's VR can do, and new channels making it easier to access a wider array of VR content – not to mention that Viveport is now available on the Oculus Rift too – and it's shaping up to be a good year for VR enthusiasts.