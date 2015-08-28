The best movie vehicles of all time

"What a piece of junk!"

She may not look like much, but the Millennium Falcon most certainly has it where it counts. Smuggling vessel for the notorious Han Solo (contender for the title of cinema's coolest space pirate) and his loveable sidekick Chewbacca (contender for the title of cinema's coolest space carpet), the Millennium Falcon's an unreliable ride, constantly breaking down and requiring repairs, but she comes through for our heroes when they need her most.

Capable of making the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs – we can only assume that's a boast-worthy achievement – the Falcon's jump to lightspeed has to be one of the coolest images in all of science fiction. And we've no doubt it's inspired a generation of scientists to toil away at figuring out how to make the stars elongate into bars of light before launching across space.