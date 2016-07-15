Netflix and Chillaccino: take a break from Pokemon GO with… more Pokemon!

Not sure if you've heard, but there's this new iOS and Android game out called Pokemon GO that seems to be gaining a bit of traction.

If you are aware, and want nothing more from life than to submit entirely to Nintendo's adorable little critters, you're in luck – Netflix is currently streaming a whole bunch of Pokemon content at the moment!

On the TV show front, Pokemon Indigo League tells of how a 10-year-old Ash Ketchum ended up with the adorable (and strong-willed) Pikachu, while Pokemon: XY follows the adventures and dreams that draw Ash and Pikachu to Kalos, where they make new friends, encounter Pokemon and uncover intriguing mysteries.

In terms of movies, you can stream Pokemon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages and Pokemon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction.