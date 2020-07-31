Treat yo’ self and save AU$151 on a pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Click Frenzy’s Julove sales may be over but Amazon is keeping the sales period alive by slashing the price of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II to just AU$349.
The QuietComfort 35 II is among the best noise-canceling headphones you can find. This stylish and comfortable set of headphones also incorporates Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to hear your messages without having to dig through your pocket or bag.
Battery life is amazing, too, with an impressive 20 hours of playback with noise cancellation turned on and listening set to medium sound level.
Currently discounted by AU$150.95, you can grab a pair of these headphones in White, Black or Rose Gold through Bose's official Amazon store.
Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II | AU$349 (RRP AU$499.95; save AU$150.95)
