Today only, snag a 20% discount on the GoPro Hero 8 Black

We quite liked GoPro’s latest action cam in our recent Hero 8 Black review, and if you’ve been looking to pick one up this deal will save you over 20% off the RRP. Respected Aussie camera retailer Digital Camera Warehouse currently has a massive AU$160 off the price on this action cam, dropping the cost down to just AU$439 from the original AU$599.99.

The Hero 8 Black is undeniably the best GoPro yet, with a sleek design, new microphone as well as an increased max bit-rate and the capacity for 1080p live streaming. One of the best new features of this camera is HyperSmooth 2.0 – the built-in electronic image stabilisation (EIS) that’s been significantly enhanced since the Hero 7, offering essentially unshakable results.

This camera can also be fitted with GoPro’s range of Mod accessories, including the upcoming Media Mod that’s touted to turn the Hero 8 into a production powerhouse that’s perfect for vloggers (both established and aspiring); that's set to be available from January 27.

All in all, a great bargain and definitely a product worth investing in if you want to shoot amazing action-oriented or live videos.