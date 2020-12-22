This unlimited-data SIM deal could probably replace your NBN plan

You probably haven’t heard of Felix. It’s a brand-new telco, and it launched last month to little fanfare – but the provider has made some changes, and it’s unlimited-data SIM plan could probably replace your NBN connection (though fair warning: you’ll be breaking the Ts & Cs).

When it was first announced, Felix had a single plan with endless data speeds capped at 5Mbps for AU$35 a month. But it’s reassessed its position in the market, and its mobile plan is now far more usable with endless data at speeds up to 20Mbps.

With Felix’s 20Mbps data speed, you’ll be able to comfortably browse, stream music and watch videos in 1080p, or possibly one 4K stream. You’ll probably hit the buffering screen when downloading very large files though.

If you’re wondering how that compares to the NBN, the slowest speed on the nation’s network is 12Mbps.

With Felix’s mobile plan, you’ll be paying just AU$35 a month. The telco has kept it simple by offering a single plan which, in addition to unlimited data, also comes with unlimited talk and text to standard numbers in Australia.

Felix is owned by Vodafone, so your plan will use Vodafone’s 4G network. You won’t have access to 5G on this plan, though Vodafone’s 5G coverage is quite limited at the moment anyway.

Felix is also certified as carbon neutral, joining Telstra offshoot Belong as the second telco to focus on sustainability. Felix says it’s completely powered by renewable energy, and it has committed to planting one tree a month for every customer on its network.

The launch of Felix means that each of the major Australian telcos now have their own budget brands: Telstra has Belong and Optus has recently come out with Gomo. These digital-only providers are looking to shake up the market which was previously dominated by independent mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).