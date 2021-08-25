This offer slashes over AU$2,000 on a 75-inch Samsung Neo QLED TV

Samsung's Neo QLED TV range is among the best in the world right now, offering exceptional brightness, colour and contrast thanks to the inclusion of Mini LED technology.

As the name suggests, Mini LEDs are similar to regular LED backlights, only with the added bonus of being incredibly tiny, meaning manufacturers are able to fit thousands of them behind a display rather than hundreds. This allows for far greater lighting accuracy, contrast and brightness than previous LED LCD televisions.

Just a few short months ago, Samsung debuted a Mini LED-sporting Neo QLED TV range in Australia, and while the sets themselves have only just arrived on the market, you can already pick one up at an incredible discount.

Right now, Appliances Online has an insane deal on offer that gives you the opportunity to nab yourself a massive 75-inch version of Samsung's fantastic QN85A 4K UHD Neo QLED TV for a truly staggering AU$3,221, which is a colossal AU$2,028 off the RRP – this despite the fact that this telly only landed at Aussie retailers in May 2021.

