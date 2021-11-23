This insane LG C1 OLED TV deal shows Black Friday has well and truly begun

If you've been holding out for the upcoming Black Friday sales to take the plunge on LG's stunning C1 OLED TV, you may not have to wait any longer, because we're fairly confident that this insane LG C1 OLED TV deal from The Good Guys' eBay store is likely to be the best price you'll find during the year's biggest sales event.

Right now, The Good Guys is offering an amazing deal on the 55-inch model of the LG C1 OLED on its eBay store – sporting a usual RRP of AU$2,795, The Good Guys' already discounted price of AU$2,142 now comes down to just AU$2,034.90 for eBay Plus members when using the coupon code PLBF5 at checkout. That's an exceptional saving of AU$760.10!

Of course, as we mentioned above, you’ll need to be an eBay Plus member to get the additional discount. If you aren't one already, you can currently get a 30-day free trial of the service, while a monthly subscription is AU$4.99 a month.

Taking into consideration that this is LG's current flagship 4K OLED TV for 2021, the opportunity to purchase the C1 OLED TV for around the two thousand dollar mark is one that, in our opinion, absolutely should not be missed.

In our glowing five-star review, we described the LG C1 OLED as "the gold standard for 2021 OLED TVs." If that sounds like the telly for you, we suggest you take advantage of this deal as soon as you can, because we expect it will sell out soon.

To score an LG C1 OLED for the incredible price of AU$2,034.90, eBay Plus members can simply click on the link below and make sure to add the PLBF5 discount code at checkout.

