The iPhone XS Max might be the most expensive phone Apple’s ever made

iPhones are never cheap, but if you thought the $999 (£999, AU$1,579) starting price of the iPhone X would be the highest Apple would go for a base model for a while, you might be out of luck, as a new research note suggests that the upcoming iPhone XS Max could start at a higher price.

The note, which comes from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and was shared by CNBC, suggests that the 6.1-inch iPhone 9 might be priced at $799 (probably £799, AU$1,229), the 5.8-inch iPhone XS could match the iPhone X’s launch price at $999 (likely £999, AU$1,579), and the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max could land for $1,049 (probably £1,049, around AU$1,679).

And remember, these are just prices for the smallest storage size, so the top-end iPhone XS Max model could cost you a fair bit more.

May not be accurate

It is however worth noting that this is just analyst chatter, which isn’t always reliable, but the prices aren’t unbelievable.

Indeed in our own estimates we figured you might be paying $1,199 (£1,199, AU$1,714) for the iPhone XS Max, as there's a $200 jump from the iPhone 8 Plus to the X, so if Bank of America Merrill Lynch is right then you’ll actually be paying less than we guessed, albeit still more than a top-end iPhone costs now.

That said, our guess for the bottom-end model was $699 (£699, AU$1,079) like the iPhone 8, so that could cost more than we estimated. We’ll know very soon, as Apple is set to unveil its new phones on September 12. Hopefully you’ve been saving.

Via BGR