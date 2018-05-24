The best Steam Spring Sale deals so far

The Steam Spring Sale is upon us! Dubbed the Steam Spring Cleaning Event, it’s more of an ironic name as you buy more electronic game clutter for your continually expanding virtual game library. But who cares, these are really great deals on PC games.

Assassin’s Creed Origins now $35.99 (was $59.99)

Save 40% off the latest Assassin’s Creed game and find out how the brotherhood all started. Users will be able to save 33% off the additional DLC packs to further explore the origins of the Assassin’s and dive into the supernatural nature of the Egyptian gods. View Deal

Pillars of Eternity now $17.99 (was $29.99)

Pillars of Eternity II might be out now, but if you missed the first swashbuckling pirate RPG, here’s your chance to pick it up for 40% off – you’ll also find all of the first game’s DLC is on sale for 25-40% off too.View Deal

As with Steam’s other sales events, users will be able to participate in activities to unlock free games. This time however, instead of being able to simply click through your discovery queue, you’ll need to play some of the games from your backlog to progress.

There are also nine games available for free to play over the weekend that include Borderlands 2, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Cities: Skylines, Tyranny, and Castle Crashers.

Better act quick on these deals, as they’re likely to go away by the end of the day and this Steam Spring Cleaning Event itself will be over on May 28th.

Here are the greatest Steam sales and deals

Via PC Gamer