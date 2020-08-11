The best noise cancelling headphones of 2020 have been discounted by 10%

If you’re in the market for a new pair of wireless headphones, whether it be to get you through a busy day, long commute or your next gym session, look no further than the newly released wireless noise cancelling headphones from Sony – the WH-1000XM4.

Rated the best headphones of 2020, the Sony WH-1000XM4 delivers excellent noise-cancellation and superior sound quality all in a lightweight, comfortable design.

Whilst the design of the WH-1000XM4 doesn’t differ much from its predecessor, there’s a number of new features including multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, conversational awareness and auto-play/pause using a built-in sensor.

Sony has outdone itself and its competitors with the WH-1000XM4 – a solid pair of headphones that are in a league of their own and are sure to satisfy even the pickiest of audiophiles.

