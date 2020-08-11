The best noise cancelling headphones of 2020 have been discounted by 10%

If you’re in the market for a new pair of wireless headphones, whether it be to get you through a busy day, long commute or your next gym session, look no further than the newly released wireless noise cancelling headphones from Sony – the WH-1000XM4.
Rated the best headphones of 2020, the Sony WH-1000XM4 delivers excellent noise-cancellation and superior sound quality all in a lightweight, comfortable design.
Whilst the design of the WH-1000XM4 doesn’t differ much from its predecessor, there’s a number of new features including multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, conversational awareness and auto-play/pause using a built-in sensor.
Sony has outdone itself and its competitors with the WH-1000XM4 – a solid pair of headphones that are in a league of their own and are sure to satisfy even the pickiest of audiophiles.
Currently discounted by 10%, you can grab a pair of WH-1000XM4 and save yourself AU$55 on 2020’s best headphones. To ensure you get the lowest price on these amazing cans, sign up as an eBay Plus member and use the code PIX10 at checkout. If you're not a member, signing up is easy and is well worth it for the great discount on these fantastic headphones.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones | AU$493.20 (RRP AU$548; save AU$54.80)
Sony’s newest and best headphones that are currently ranked the number one wireless cans of 2020 have been discounted by a decent 10%. Whilst this discount isn’t massive, we haven’t found this hot-ticket item on sale for this price anywhere else. Make sure you’ve signed up as an eBay Plus member use the code PIX10 at checkout to receive your discount. View Deal