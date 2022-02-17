The 2022 Australian PC Awards will kick off from February 25

Audio player loading…

As with almost every year since the inception of the personal computer, 2022 saw huge growth in the range of products that PC aficionados could choose from as they planned their new machine, or upgraded what they already had with new go-faster bits and quality-of-life niceties.

Our team of PC writers know this conundrum intimately, and through each year we endeavour to provide expert advice on the gear that’s best for you through our reviews in APC, TechLife Australia, PC PowerPlay, PC Gamer and here on TechRadar.

Of the mountain of gear we look at each year, there are a handful of products that are clearly better than the rest. They are... the best.

And every year that coveted recognition is what the team here decides via our annual Australian PC Awards event. Right now, our Aussie editorial experts are distilling down the gear that excelled in each category and, from that list, will determine a set of absolute winners. We'll acknowledge the hard work, good design and quality manufacturing of the many companies and people behind them. These are the products that deserve to be elevated.

Join us as we acknowledge the pinnacle of excellence in the world of the PC. From components to accessories and peripherals, to laptops and systems, and the prestigious Excellence and Gold Awards, the Australian PC Awards exists to tap the best of the best, and to help PC buyers choose the gear that’s gold.

Friday, February 25, 2022 – FINALISTS ANNOUNCED

The 2022 Australian PC Awards categories

Excellence

For the person, product or technology that advanced the PC more than any other in 2021.

Gold

The company that impressed us the most overall in 2021.

Plus, the best:

Motherboards

Graphics cards

CPUs

Memory maker

Cooling

Laptop and gaming laptop

Monitor

Keyboard

Mouse

Gaming headset

Storage

Case

Router

Reseller

You can follow all the action at www.australianpcawards.com.au, and we’ll be posting all the big news here on TechRadar as well. For the full feature wrap-up, grab the April issue of APC magazine (on sale March 21), or TechLife Australia magazine's May issue (on sale April 4).

Last year's winners

