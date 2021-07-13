Telstra slashes AU$40 per month off its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans

For those seeking some truly high-speed internet, Telstra has offered up two particularly tasty deals on its Superfast NBN 250 and Ultrafast NBN 1000 plans, with each getting a solid introductory offer.

For new sign-ups to either plan, you'll get a AU$40 discount on your monthly bill for the first six months, saving you AU$240 before the plans revert to their regular price. You'll also get three free months of Binge Standard and your AU$99 setup fee waived.

It's worth noting that the regular pricing (AU$140p/m for NBN 250, and AU$180p/m for NBN 1000) is rather high compared with the competition, but it's a great way for those planning on going with Telstra for their high-peed plan to save some extra dosh regardless.

With no lock-in contract, you can jump ship after the first half-year and go with a different telco that has their own introductory offer (Tangerine's NBN 250 plan is AU$94.90 for six months, then AU$109.90), but you'll have to pay out the remaining value of the included Telstra Smart Modem (AU$216 total) if you don't stay for 24 months.

NBN 250 | Unlimited data | AU$100p/m (for first six months, then AU$140p/m) For the same introductory price as Telstra's NBN 100 offering, you can upgrade to the telco's Superfast plan and get typical evening download speeds of 230Mbps. You'll also score a bonus three month subscription to Binge Standard at no additional cost, and have the AU$99 connection fee waived. Telstra's Smart Modem with 4G backup is included at no cost, so long as you stay connected for 24 months. Total minimum cost is AU$316 (including AU$216 modem)View Deal

NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | AU$140p/m (for first six months then AU$180p/m) For the fastest NBN speed tier available, Telstra's Ultrafast NBN 1000 plan offers insane typical speeds of 700Mbps (the fastest available with any telco at the moment). As with the above plan, you'll also get three months of Binge Standard for free, and a Telstra Smart Modem with 4G backup at no cost (if you stay with the plan for 24 months). Total minimum cost is AU$356 (including AU$216 modem)View Deal

