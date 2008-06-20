Sony hooks up with a Rolling Stone

Sony's new Bravia will be displaying Ronnie Wood's art

Sony is hooking up with Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood, to curate the first exhibition of the legendary rockers' artwork on Bravia E4000 series TVs.

Wood's art will be displayed, according to Sony's press blurb, on "a genuinely innovative digital canvas… to create an exhibition like no other."

The Bravias will form the basis of a week-long exhibition from 7 July, at Wood's very own Scream gallery in London's Mayfair.

Exhibition on USB key

Vistors will be able to purchase digital versions of the exhibition artwork from the gallery on a limited edition USB key, designed by resident Scream artist, Bruce French.

"The picture perfect BRAVIA™ E4000 series is the ideal partner for the exhibition," continues the press release, "allowing customers to create a personal artistic statement and display stunning still images in their homes.

"The innovative picture frame mode has been developed to bring images to life in High Definition detail, whilst the clean, understated design stylishly compliments the decor of any room."