More timely than ever: House of Cards Season 4 is now on Netflix

If the real US campaign trail is getting a bit too much for you to swallow, now's your chance to escape into an alternate reality. As of today, House of Cards Season 4 is streaming on Netflix.

Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright both return in the Netflix Originals series, which picks up with Frank Underwood on the campaign trail.

It's well timed for the primaries - where truth is possibly proving stranger than fiction - but be warned: spoilers are already bouncing around the web.

Best to just shut down Twitter and get binging. The entire season is available should you choose to chew through it all in one or two sittings - this message from Frank should get you in the mood.