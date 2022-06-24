Stream or skip? The Umbrella Academy, Last Night in Soho and more weekend TV picks

Audio player loading…

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week, and which stuff to avoid.

In an effort to make things easier, we've singled-out the most high profile new shows and movies on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime video. Our goal is to give you the low-down on what to watch and what to skip.

Below, you'll find a list of new streaming highlights, with TV shows sitting alongside some note-worthy movie arrivals. Of course, not everything will be worth your time, so we've taken the liberty of giving each entry a 'stream' or 'skip' grade.

The week brings some hitters to Australia's streaming scene, including the third season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, more episodes of Ms. Marvel and The Boys, Edgar Wright's mystery thriller Last Night in Soho on Binge, Netflix's new action comedy The Man From Toronto and more. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of June 24-26, 2022.

(TV series – available now)

Netflix's quirkiest superhero series returns for its third season this week, once again dealing with a family former child heroes who come together again as adults in order to protect the world. Many things will happen this season, but the everyone has their eyes on how the show will handle the transition of Elliot Page's character from Vanya into Viktor.

Verdict: STREAM

(TV series – episode 6 available 24/6/2022)

The Boys third season marches on this weekend, with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the gang continuing their fight against the unchecked power of 'supes' like Homelander (Antony Starr). Unfortunately for them, Homelander has lost his freakin' mind since we last saw him, and now Billy must take on temporary super powers in order to level the playing field. In the last episode, a plan was set in motion to pit Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) against Homelander (Antony Starr).

Verdict: STREAM

(Movie – available now)

Acclaimed director Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Baby Driver) returns for his wildest film yet in Last Night in Soho, a mystery-thriller that sees a young woman named Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) leave her home in the countryside to attend a prestigious fashion school in London. Things take a turn for the strange as soon as she falls asleep her new flat, in that she's plunged back into the 1960s in the body of aspiring singer Sandy (Anya-Taylor Joy). While the experience is novel at first, she eventually witnesses and is tormented by a decades-old murder that remains unsolved in the present day.

Verdict: STREAM

(TV series – available 22/6/2022)

The always hilarious Maya Rudolph stars in the new Apple Original series Loot, which sees her play a wealthy divorcee who decides to re-engage with her charitable foundation after receiving an $87 billion settlement from her cheating ex-spouse. Now, it's time for her to find herself again, and also reinvigorate her sense of purpose.

Verdict: STREAM

(Movie – available 22/6/2022)

Netflix splashes a bunch of cash on yet another star-driven action "comedy" that will surely leave your memory as soon as its credits begin to roll. Kevin Hart experiences a case of mistaken identity when he shows up to an Airbnb and is believed to be the world's deadliest assassin, known only as the Man From Toronto. In fact, the real Man From Toronto is played by Woody Harrelson, who takes exception to the error for reasons which are beyond our comprehension. Now, the pair must inexplicably stick together while Hart delivers his usual brand of annoying "I'm in over my head!" yelping, and while Harrelson does his best with a role that Dwayne Johnson surely passed on.

Verdict: SKIP

(TV series – episode3 available now)

What happens when superhero-obsessed teen Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) starts to become one of the very heroes she so admires? That's the premise of Marvel Studios' latest original series, Ms. Marvel. Of course, it won't be an easy road for this Jersey City fangirl – feeling like an outsider at school and even at home on occasion, Kamala will have to find a way to take charge of her own destiny. Episode 3 sees Kamala possibly face some serious consequences about a decision she made.

Verdict: STREAM

