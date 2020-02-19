Here's when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases on Blu-ray and digital streaming

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in its last days in theaters, and you might be wondering when you'll be able to watch or stream Episode 9 at home. After an earlier leak, it's been confirmed that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will release on Blu-ray on 31 March in April in the US, but you'll be able to own it digitally from 17 March. In the UK, it'll be on Blu-ray on April 20, and available to stream digitally on April 13.

Below, we'll explain more about the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker release on Blu-ray, and what we can predict about the Disney Plus release date based on that.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm / Disney)

Update: it's official. The Star Wars official site confirms The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray and DVD on March 31. In the UK, it'll release on April 20. The extras don't reveal any deleted scenes, unfortunately. These are the extras you can expect, per Lucasfilm:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

– The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

– Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen. Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

– See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details. D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

– Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid. Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

– Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison. Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Original story: It's no longer listed on the site, but the eagle-eyed folks on the Star Wars leaks subreddit noticed and screengrabbed a release date of March 31 on Best Buy Canada for The Rise of Skywalker 4K Blu-Ray.

That is indeed a Tuesday, which is typically when physical home video releases hit the market in the US. Note that when we go onto Best Buy Canada now, that date briefly appears then vanishes. The screengrab above is ours.

This isn't official confirmation of The Rise of Skywalker's Blu-ray release date, then, but it tallies with The Last Jedi's release window on home video. That movie arrived in theaters on December 14, 2017, then released on Blu-ray on March 27, 2018 (April 9 in the UK, 28 March in Australia). The Rise of Skywalker's theatrical release was slightly later, on December 20, 2019. The timing roughly matches up.

Best Buy has a Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray boxset up for pre-order which will likely release at the same time. On Best Buy Canada's site, this also briefly displays a release date of March 31 before the message 'The release date will be announced soon!' pops up.

When is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker available to stream?

In the US, you can buy The Rise of Skywalker digitally on 17 March. In the UK, it'll be the 13 April.

When will Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker be released on Disney Plus?

With a Blu-ray release coming in March, you probably shouldn't expect The Rise of Skywalker to hit Disney Plus until summer 2020 – but you can't be certain Disney won't pull the trigger sooner. The quickest turnaround from home video release to Disney Plus was The Lion King (again pointed out by the Star Wars leaks subreddit), which was available to buy on digital streaming on October 11, 2019, then released on Disney Plus on January 28 – a gap of 98 days.

It's possible Disney will want to shorten that gap going forwards, to ensure Disney Plus has a regular supply of great content to keep subscribers happy. But you can still expect it to land after the Blu-ray.