Squarespace launches a whole bunch of new features for ecommerce websites

Web giant Squarespace has launched eight new updates to its portfolio in a bid to help customers boost their ecommerce platform performance.

The new additions include physical products, digital content, classes, appointments and reservations as Squarespace bolsters its roster once again.

With a primary focus on small businesses, the website builder said the updates were inspired by the evolving landscape and the challenges faced by SMBs post-pandemic.

"With more and more people thinking up creative ways to sell the things they’re passionate about, and against the backdrop of new business formation over the past 18 months, we are focused on giving today's entrepreneurs everything they need to thrive in one seamless, integrated platform," Squarespace said in a blog announcing the news.

What's new with Squarespace

Also among the new features is a video studio app for content creators to execute videos to promote their business. This includes different templates, an AI powered voiceover feature or the option to record original voiceovers.

Squarespace is also launching video classes that have been created to enable content creators to monetize their knowledge by creating a space for them to sell video classes in its membership areas.

Elsewhere, Etsy integration and Squarespace scheduling let sellers build their brand and create their own ecommerce store through the former, with the latter allowing businesses to share availability directly on their sites.

There have also been new updates to Squarespace's Unfold app focusing on optimizing social media, and a new web design tool to help businesses design their websites, including features such as background art, auto layouts, stylized headers and additional templates.

To top things off, Squarespace also released a new brand consistency tool to promote uniformity across brand websites.