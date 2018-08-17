Spyro Reignited Trilogy delayed as it needs ‘more love and care’

Toys for Bob has announced that the release date of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy has been pushed back as the remasters require “more love and care”.

The developer announced the delay in an Activision game blog. Initially the Reignited Trilogy was due for release on September 21, but the launch date has been pushed back to November 13 to give the development team more time to polish the games.

“Everyone here at Toys for Bob is so proud to be reigniting the original Spyro trilogy after all these years,” co-studio head Paul Yan wrote in the blog. “We're deeply committed to getting these games right, so we’ve decided to move the release date of Spyro Reignited Trilogy to November 13, 2018.

“I really hoped that you would be rescuing dragons and scorching Rhynocs sooner, but the Trilogy needs more love and care. In November when you’re exploring the Dragon Realms, Avalar and the Forgotten Worlds, we know you’ll agree the extra time was worth the wait.”

Reignited

Earlier this year, Toys for Bob and Activision officially confirmed that they would be remastering the original three Spyro titles: Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. The Reignited Trilogy aims to bring everyone’s favorite, smart-mouthed dragon into the 21st century with modernized controls and HD graphics.

It’s just a shame that we’ll be waiting a couple more months before we can revisit the PlayStation classic.

Assuming there are no further delays the Sypro Reignited Trilogy will release on November 13, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.