Sony’s brand-new WH-1000XM4 headphones are down to just AU$469

Get excited because Amazon is shaving the price off some amazing electronic gadgets this week as part of its ‘Footy Finals’ sale event. One of the hot ticket items that’s made its way onto the discounted list is Sony’s newly released cans – the WH-1000XM4 – which have been reduced by a decent 15%.

We’ve rated the Sony WH-1000XM4 the best headphones of 2020 for its excellent delivery in noise cancellation and high-caliber sound quality which is conveniently wrapped in a lightweight and snug design.

Whilst the design of the WH-1000XM4 doesn’t differ much from its predecessor, there are a number of new features including multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, conversational awareness and auto-play/pause using a built-in sensor.

Sony has truly outshined its competitors with the WH-1000XM4, showing ingenuity and a knack for innovation that has produced a solid pair of headphones that are in a league of their own.

If this deal is music to your ears, head to Amazon’s store by clicking the link below to save yourself AU$81 on the best headphones of 2020.

Looking for more deals? Check out our Amazon deals page for the best discounts currently available