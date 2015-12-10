How to create your own Star Wars effects for free

HitFilm has been providing Star Wars fans with the tools to help create their own fan films since just after the release of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace back in 1999.

Now, with the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens on the horizon, the company has released a free Special Edition of its editing, effects and animation software, HitFilm 3 Express, which comes complete with Star Wars-themed effects.

HitFilm 3 Express Special Edition: The Force, which is available to download for this month only, gives you the means to create your own lightsaber and lightning effects, regardless of your skillset or midichlorian count.

To make things simple, HitFilm has produced a pair of step-by-step video tutorials for how to achieve these awesome effects using its software, which you can watch below.

