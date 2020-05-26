Shoot for the stars and save AU$576 on Dell’s Alienware M15 gaming laptop

Thanks to the ever-persistent lockdown of our nation, some of us are returning to old habits – in particular, gaming. Whether you’re a die-hard gamer looking to score a deal on your new weapon of choice, or a lapsed gamer looking for a piece of machinery that will suit your newly revived hobby, the Alienware m15 R1 is definitely a computer worth considering.
The Alienware m15 is designed specifically for gaming that is a powerhouse of performance thanks to the NVIDIA GeFroce RTX graphics card and additional NVIDIA technology like ray tracing, DLSS, and AI enhanced graphics rendering – not to mention the 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
Weighing in at a slim 2.2kg, this thin and light gaming companion gives you the freedom and choice of playing anywhere, anytime without compromise. In addition to the extraordinary power and portability, the m15 provides an impressive battery life of up to 17-hours on idle.
Combined with a FHD 240Hz display option and 144Hz refresh rate with narrow-bezel and a thinner frame, Dell has done a wonderful job at making gameplay super-fast and smooth for a truly stunning and immersive experience.
Take you gaming to the next level with the Alienware M15 gaming laptop, available through Dell’s online store for only AU$3,023 – that’s a massive saving of AU$576.
Alienware M15 Gaming Laptop | i7 / 16GB / 512GB / RTX 2070 | AU$3,023 (was AU$3,599; save $576)
The Alienware m15 gaming laptop is a fine piece of machinery, equipped with plenty of ports, substantial power, outstanding battery life and an excess of storage space. You’ll be treated to a Full HD screen (with the option to upgrade to 4K OLED at checkout if you have the spare change) that will take your gaming experience to the next level. The m15 will let you comfortably play 1080p games on a high graphics setting thanks to the Nvidia’s RTX 2070 graphics card. Immerse yourself into another universe with the Alienware m15 gaming laptop, currently discounted by AU$576. View Deal