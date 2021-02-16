Score AU$200 off Dyson handsticks, starting from AU$399

You'll hear no arguments from us if you say Dyson has some of the best vacuum cleaners in the business, with the cordless handsticks leading the charge in both performance, quality and, well, price.

Dyson's handsticks don't come cheap but, if you wait for a sale, chances are very high you can score one of these good-looking cleaning machines for far less than their RRPs. Thankfully you don't need to wait for something like Black Friday to come round again to score a good discount, as there's AU$200 off a range of Dyson handsticks on the company's official eBay store right now.

If you're on a budget, don't ignore the Dyson V7 – it might have the least battery life and an old motor, but it will do just fine in a small apartment, even if there's wall-to-wall carpet. And it's now just AU$399 on Dyson's official eBay store.

Need a touch more battery life than the V7's 30 minutes? Then you can save AU$200 on the Dyson V8 Animal Extra and nab one for just AU$599. Another AU$100 more will get you the excellent Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead (if you're after more power and better battery life).

Step away from eBay and there's AU$200 off on the V10 Absolute+ on Dyson Australia's own website. At AU$899, this offers you best bang for your buck, with two cleaner heads and several tools shipping in the box.

Dyson V7 Cord-free Origin | AU$599 AU$399 on eBay (save AU$200) For an affordable AU$399, you're getting up to 30 minutes of fade-free battery life, pretty decent suction power and a Combination Tool that ships in the box to help you get to those little places you need to. That's AU$200 off the RRP and available on both eBay as well on Dyson's own site for the same amount.View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal Extra | AU$799 AU$599 on eBay (save AU$200) There are a couple of V8 models available in Australia but the Animal Extra offers good value as it ships with extra tools – five extra ones to be precise. Otherwise it's the same great 40-minute fade-free battery, plenty of suction and the same versatility that Dyson's handsticks offer across the board. While it's full price on the Dyson Australia website, it's AU$200 off on eBay.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead | AU$899 AU$699 on eBay (save AU$200) This was the original V10 that launched in Australia in 2018. It's no longer available to purchase directly from the Dyson Australia website, but this powerful cleaning machine is formidable, getting a glowing review from us. There's up to 60 minutes of battery life here, far more suction power than the V7 or the V8, and three power modes to suit your needs. It's got a bigger bin than the aforementioned handsticks too. And at AU$699 a pop, it's a good buy.View Deal

Dyson V10 Absolute+ | AU$1,099 AU$899 at Dyson (save AU$200) While the Dyson V11 is the ultimate cleaning machine, the V10 Absolute+ comes pretty darn close. The difference between this and the V10 Motorhead listed above is that the Absolute+ comes with two different cleaning heads – one that's perfect all-round while the other is just spectacular on hard floors – and a whopping seven different tools. So no matter where you need to clean, you can use the V10 Absolute+. At AU$899, this is great bang for your buck indeed.View Deal

While we've seen Dyson discount its range of vacuum cleaners often enough, it's very hard to find its hair-care products going for less on its own online storefront.

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is one of the best you can get but it does cost an eye-watering AU$549. If, however, you're willing to settle for a refurbished model – and this is an official refurb from Dyson – then you can save a very decent AU$150 on the Supersonic while shopping on eBay.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer | AU$549 AU$399 on eBay (save AU$150) Been lusting after this beauty? If you're comfortable with buying an officially refurbished model, then you can save AU$150 and snap one up from Dyson's official eBay store – that's just AU$399 for one of the best hair dryers money can buy. There's even a one-year guarantee thrown in for a little peace of mind.View Deal