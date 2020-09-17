Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 specs leak points to a bigger screen and battery

The next Galaxy Z Flip could improve on a lot of aspects of the original (above)

We haven’t heard much about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 yet, but a leak has now highlighted a few potential features that suggest it could be bigger and better than the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Leaker @chunvn8888 posted on Twitter that they’re “100% confident” the Galaxy Z Flip 2 has a bigger outer screen than the 1.1-inch display on the original Galaxy Z Flip, plus a bigger battery than the original’s 3,300mAh one, an upgraded hinge, and new UTG (Ultra Thin Glass).

The original Galaxy Z Flip already has a UTG display, so it’s not clear exactly what will be changed for the next model, but perhaps it will be more durable, or the screen won't have a crease at the fold – that’s just speculation though.

The source adds that they’re "a bit concerned" about whether the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 will have a high refresh rate on its screen – the original Flip doesn’t, but the pricier Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 does.

Finally, they note that they’re not yet sure of the specs or design. So there’s a lot left for us to learn, even if this leaker right about the things they've mentioned – and as ever with leaks, we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, especially as the source doesn’t have as lengthy a track record as some leakers.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 probably won’t land for a while yet, as the original Flip landed in February, and an upgraded Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G was announced in July, so we could be looking at either early or mid-2021 for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, assuming Samsung sticks to a yearly release schedule.

We’d expect plenty more leaks and rumors to emerge in the meantime, so stay tuned for all the updates.

