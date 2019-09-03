Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 release date set for UK - and it's ahead of the US

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 was announced last month just ahead of the new Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, but even though those phones are already out you're currently unable to buy the smartwatch around the world.

Now is the first time we've heard an official word from Samsung on a release date for the UK, which is now set for September 20.

That's according to Samsung's official online store and a variety of UK retailers where you can pre-order the watch right now. The stores state it'll come out on September 20 – that's the date we're expecting the iPhone 11, and the Apple Watch 5, to be available to buy too.

Samsung has yet to release the watch in the US, where it's set to go on sale on September 27, while those in Australia currently have to wait until October 8 to be able to buy the watch.

We've yet to fully review the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, but we're hoping to get some full time with the watch in the near future.

A new rumor suggests that the ECG and fall detection features on the new watch will be activated for those in the US in the first quarter of 2020, so even if you buy the device on day one, you'll have to wait a while to be able to use that functionality.

