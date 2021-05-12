Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators let you customize the color of your appliance - but would you want to?

How often have you wished the large appliances in your home came in any color other than white, black or silver?

As far as Samsung might have us believe, it happens more often than not, because the brand is bringing its Bespoke refrigerator line-up to the US and UK.

The Bespoke Fridges , which were first unveiled as a concept at IFA 2019, are available as either one-door column or two-door bottom mount fridges and freezer (although in the US a four-door flex option is also available).

The appliance doors come in more than 20 different colors and seven finishes, although they’re not all available in all locations. For example in the US, a metal finish is available in gold, navy, and black, while in Europe finishes such as glass come in a range of colors covering bold primary tones to pastel hues.

Not just fridges…

In the US, Samsung is also expanding the Bespoke range to cover other kitchen appliances including dishwashers and an over-the-range microwave, which will be available in the same black, navy and rose tones so you can ensure everything in your kitchen is in-keeping with your desired color palette.

Samsung also unveiled a number of new small appliances (although Samsung calls them lifestyle appliances) that will launch later in 2021. These include a new vacuum cleaner, robot vacuum cleaner, and the AirDresser , which was also shown as a concept at IFA 2019, and is a steam closet to refresh clothes similar to the LG Styler. .

Opinion: Colored fridges aren’t just for this year...

There’s no denying Samsung’s Bespoke Refrigerators look extremely stylish, and being able to opt for an appliance in a hue and finish that’s not the norm is certainly catching my creative eye.

Samsung isn’t the only brand to offer the chance to choose different tones and finishes for your large appliances either, as LG debuted its Furniture Concept Appliances range at CES this year, which also comes in a range of colors and finishes.

However, when it comes to large appliances we’ll be holding onto them for a long while - refrigerators last approximately 12 years according to the United States Department of Energy . So while you may love the color now - will you still feel the same in more than a decade?

Especially as when it comes to interiors, certain colors can be in fashion one minute, and so passé the next.

Think the avocado green bathroom suites favored in the 1980’s, the bold, complementary colors that were on-trend in the1990’s (blue and yellow bedrooms anyone?), or the love for magnolia we saw in the 2000’s - if you saw those in a home now, they’d essentially scream out the exact date you started to question your own sense of style.

While re-painting your walls, or buying new scatter cushions might be viable if you want to ensure your home interiors stay current, forking out on new large appliances because the color is out-dated is, in my eyes, a step too far.