Michael Bay denies 'Transformers 3' 3D shot in 2D

Director Michael Bay has hit back at rumours that the next Transformers movie has not been completely shot in 3D.

Bay insists that Transformers: Dark Of The Moon is being shot entirely with 3D cameras, despite rumour-mongering in Tinseltown suggesting otherwise.

Michael bay insists the new transformers movie is all shot in glorious 3d

Beautiful 3D action

"We have problems with our 3D? Really?" Bay wrote on his website's message board.

"Come into my edit room and I will show you beautiful 3D."

Bay continues: "There has never been a live action show that has pushed the boundaries of 3D like Transformers 3. I actually loved shooting in 3D."

Bay also hints that the first teaser trailer for his latest 3D movie will launch at cinema showings of Tron: Legacy and The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage

Bay's statement comes after producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and director of photography Vince Pace said the crew was "doing a lot of the movie in 3D."

Pace had said that Bay is shooting some of the movie in 3D, and is converting the rest of the movie into 3D during post-production.

Movie fans will soon get to see what's in store, as the Transformers: Dark of the Moon trailer is rumoured to be released on December 10th.

Via MichaelBay.com