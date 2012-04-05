Panasonic reveals GF5 compact system camera

Panasonic has unveiled the latest compact system camera to sit in its beginner range, in the shape of the GF5.

The update to the GF3 features what Panasonic claims to be the world's fastest autofocus (0.09 seconds), and a completely new 12 million pixel sensor.

A fast Venus engine combines with the new sensor to produce image quality which Panasonic says is comparable to the G3.

Other new features include higher ISO capability, 4fps shooting and a newly designed user interface which includes on-screen help to guide new users.

Filters

A number of digital filters, including Cross Process, Toy Camera, Selective Colour and Impressive Art are also included on the camera, all of which can be adjusted and altered to suit a user's needs.

The GF5 features a touchscreen LCD screen at the back of the camera, which is used to access the different modes, such as aperture priority and scene modes.

The Panasonic Lumix GF5 price will be £449 with the standard 14-42mm kit lens. A version with the new power zoom "X" lens will be around £550.