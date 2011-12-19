Canon to release mirrorless CSC in 2012?

Reports are suggesting that Canon could be set to release a mirrorless compact system camera some time in 2012.

Canon is one of the only major camera manufacturers yet to release its own mirrorless camera.

Nikon outed its first models, part of the Nikon 1 system, back in September, which prompted many to speculate that Canon would soon also join the market.

A post by MirrorlessRumors has highlighted a magazine interview from Japanese camera magazine "ImpressJapan" with Canon Managers, in which mirrorless cameras are discussed.

No specifications or features are listed, and it would seem it's more of an "if" rather than "when" at the moment.

Rivals

Canon does however have lots of inspiration to draw from should it decide to go for it next year. Panasonic and Olympus are several generations down the line with their mirrorless systems, while Samsung and Sony both introduced theirs in 2010.

A spokesperson from Canon UK had nothing to add to the story, but we are currently waiting for a response from Canon's worldwide offices in Japan.

With trade show PMA at CES 2012 taking place in January 2012 in Las Vegas, that could be a good time for Canon to enter the mirrorless market, or perhaps Photokina 2012, which takes place in March in Cologne.

Keep following for more on any upcoming Canon camera releases.

Via MirrorlessRumors