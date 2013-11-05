Sure enough, the LG G Flex can actually flex

Well whaddyaknow - the LG G Flex actually lives up to its name. The phone has been caught bending out of its unusual shape in a demo video.

You can see the action taking place over on Engadget, although it's added that a "reasonable amount of force" is needed to contort the phone. Maybe not all that advisable then...

While we've been briefed on the specs - 6-inch 720p OLED screen, Qualcomm 800 Snapdragon, 2GB of RAM, 13-megapixel camera - the flexy stuff has been a little unclear. We do know, however, that the G Flex will be able to heal itself.

So that's pretty cool too.

