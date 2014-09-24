Samsung takes note of its Aussie Galaxy phablet lineup

Off the back of its massive collection of announcements at IFA 2014 earlier this month, Samsung has announced its plans for the Note lineup of products in Australia.

Fans of the phablet form factor will be drooling with anticipation over the confirmation that Samsung is bringing both the Galaxy Note 4 and the Galaxy Note Edge arriving in Australia before the end of the year.

The Galaxy Note 4 will be on store shelves at both Samsung's Experience stores and other retailers on October 29, with presale offers launching from October 15, for an RRP of $949.

The Galaxy Note Edge, meanwhile, lands on November 5, with the impressive asking price of $1,249, for its massive and impressive bent screen.

Getting your Gear on

It's not just the big-screen smartphones that received Australian availability and pricing. Samsung's Gear lineup of accessories from IFA – the Gear VR and the Gear S smartwatch – also have local availability info.

The Oculus-inspired Gear VR will be arriving in November from both the Samsung Experience Store and other leading retailers for $249, which makes it a pretty pricey accessory for the Note 4.

The Gear S, meanwhile, also arrives in November for an RRP of $449, putting it well into to premium smartwatch territory.