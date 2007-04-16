Orb MyCasting for Nokia N800

Multimedia content on your PC can now be whizzed straight to view or listen to on Nokia 's N800 Internet Tablet , with the Wi-Fi enabled device now supporting the Orb MyCasting service.

Nokia announced at Web 2.0 Expo in San Francisco that the Orb MyCasting application would be available immediately as a free download for the device. It can be downloaded from www.orb.com/n800 and from the Tableteer site, which can be accessed directly via the Nokia N800.

The Orb MyCasting service enables users to have access to video, music, image files and even TV, streamed from their home computer on to a web-connected mobile device. With the Linux-based N800, that means anywhere the user has access to a Wi-Fi connection.

Users can also use the MyCasting software to remotely set up recording of TV programmes using Orb's Digital Video Recorder function, which can be played back on a mobile device.

Ari Virtanen, vice president, Convergence Products, Multimedia, Nokia said: "The Nokia N800 Internet Tablet was developed to make it easy for people to access their favourite internet sites, content, and entertainment from the couch, airport or coffee shop- anywhere there is Wi-Fi."

He continued: "Orb's MyCasting is an excellent use of the device making it a jukebox of personal media."