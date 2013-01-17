Asus eyes up Windows Phone 8 and a potential Windows Padfone

LG isn't the only manufacturer eyeing up the Windows Phone 8 platform, with reports suggesting Asus is also checking out the latest mobile OS.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Taiwanese firm is discussing a possible Windows Phone 8 licensing deal with Microsoft.

Read more: Asus ROG Phone

The news hasn't come from some dodgy source but from Asus VP Benson Lin, bringing credibility to musings that the firm is indeed considering the platform.

Pad-Win-fone

Lin also suggested that Asus was thinking about bringing its Padfone design to the Windows platform.

"With our Padfone concept, the phone plus tablet, I think it makes sense for Windows 8," he said.

There's no guarantee that such a device will ever make it out of the firm's labs and the current Windows set up doesn't allow for a crossover device capable of switching between Windows Phone 8 on a smartphone and Windows 8 / RT on a tablet.

We're not sure when Asus is planning on launching any possible Windows Phone 8 handsets or even if it it will be able to strike a deal with Microsoft, but we expect the Redmond company is champing at the bit when any firm comes a knocking for its mobile OS.

From WSJ via Engadget