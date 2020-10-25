NRL Grand Final 2020 live stream: how to watch Panthers vs Storm from anywhere

It’s been an unpredictable season that at times felt doubtful of ever reaching a Grand Final, but here we are with a match-up between the toughest teams of the year. The Penrith Panthers are set to face the Melbourne Storm at ANZ Stadium and we're here to explain how you can get an NRL Grand Final live stream from absolutely anywhere - and for free.

Panthers vs Storm: live stream and time It’s game day! Tonight’s Panthers vs Storm clash takes place at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia, and the match is set to kick off at 7.30pm AEDT. Australians can watch Panthers vs Rabbitohs live and free on Channel 9, while a delayed broadcast will be shown on Foxtel’s Fox League and Kayo.

There’s a lot on the line here – there’s been plenty of talk that this could be Storm captain Cameron Smith’s last season, which would bring an end to his 18-year career with the club.

Smith is arguably the best player in the game, and while he’s as yet to confirm the rumours of his retirement, the Storm will no doubt feel the pressure for delivering a fairytale finish for the captain.

But the Panthers are out to spoil that ending. This will mark Penrith’s first grand final appearance in 17 years, and the team is young, hungry, and poised to lift the premiership trophy. They've have had an incredible run this season, only losing one game this year back in round 5 to the Parramatta Eels.

The more-experienced Storm have a real challenge on their hands with the young-gun Panthers and this has all the hallmarks of an unmissable game. So keep reading to discover how to get an NRL Grand Final live stream.

How to watch NRL 2020 Grand Final in Australia for free

You can watch the eagerly anticipated NRL Grand Final match in Australia live and free-to-air on Channel 9 on October 25 at 7.30pm AEDT. You can also live stream the game from Channel 9’s 9Now.

It will also be aired on a delayed broadcast on Foxtel’s Fox League and streaming service Kayo later that night at 10pm AEDT.

Kayo Sports basic package | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 per month Kayo’s Basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You’ll have access to Kayo’s features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there’s no lock-in contract.View Deal

How to watch the NRL 2020 Grand Final from overseas

League fans living outside Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands can catch the game online with the Watch NRL streaming service.

Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199

The service has a new option called the Grand Final Pass, which temporarily gives customers the ability to watch the Grand Final live.

Watch NRL Finals Pass | US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39 The contents of this streaming service are only available to view outside of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, but a subscription can be purchased from anywhere. Watch NRL allows you to pause and rewind live matches, and also lets you download matches for offline viewing. While you can watch the live stream on desktop via the website, the Watch NRL app is also available for iOS, Android and Apple TV. You can even cast onto a TV via AirPlay or Google Chromecast.View Deal

How Australians live stream the Grand Final from abroad

If you're an Aussie that wants to catch that free Chanel 9 coverage but are currently abroad, then you'll discover that the access is geo-blocked. It's annoying, but not unsurpassable, as you could try using a VPN to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or streaming device back to one in Australia and watch as if you were back there.

