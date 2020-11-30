Now streaming: best TV shows and movies this week in Australia (Nov 30-Dec 6)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, every week we'll be highlighting the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this weekend's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

Thankfully, there's a nice selection of new shows and great movies landing on Australia's streaming services for watching this Monday through Sunday. Here are our streaming picks for the week of November 30 to December 6, 2020.

Disney Plus

Godmothered (Movie – available 4/12/2020)

A young fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) is assigned to respond to a decades-old letter form a Mackenzie (Isla Fisher), now a 40-year-old single mum and widow. Having long given up her idea of 'happily ever after', it's now up to her fairy godmother to turn things around.

The Mandalorian: Season 4, Episode 6 (TV Series – 3/12/2020)

Following The Mandalorian's encounter with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), he and the Child set out to a sacred Jedi temple where the little one's destiny will reveal itself.

Amazon Prime Video

Sound of Metal (Movie – available 4/12/2020)

The harrowing story of a young heavy metal drummer named Rubin (Riz Ahmed) who suddenly goes deaf, sending him into despair. With his career and passion having slipped from his grasp, Ruben considers his life over. However, after being welcomed into a hearing impaired community, Ruben begins to reclaim his life.

Netflix

Mank (Movie – available 04/12/2020)

Following his work on two of Netflix's most celebrated TV shows, House of Cards and Mindhunter, comes the first Netflix Original movie from visionary director David Fincher (Fight Club, The Social Network). Written by Fincher's late father, Mank tells the story of Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman), the alcoholic screenwriter behind the cinematic masterpiece Citizen Kane. Expect this film to sweep the Oscars next year.

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (TV Series – available 01/12/2020)

From the makers of The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us comes a very special Christmas edition that sees the filmmakers take a fun dive into some of our favourite holiday movie classics.

Binge / Foxtel Now

The Flight Attendant (TV Series – available 3/12/2020)

Kelly Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory, Harley Quinn) stars in this new HBO-produced comedy/mystery series in which a flight attendant who wakes up in a hotel next to a dead man. Now, she must get to the bottom of this mystery before the murder is pinned on her.

Stan

Power Book II: Ghost – mid-season return (TV Series – available 6/12/2020)

Great news, Power fans! Power Book II: Ghost returns this week from its mid-season hiatus, hopefully leading to some closure for the various story threads it left hanging months ago. Need a refresher? Check out the mid-season trailer above for as recap.