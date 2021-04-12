Now streaming: best new TV shows & movies this week in Australia (Apr 12-18)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies of the week to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies this week include the Disney Original basketball drama series Big Shot and the wonderful action adventure film Love and Monsters on Netflix. There's also a nice selection of other shows and movies landing on Australia's streaming services, too. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of April 12-18, 2021.

Disney Plus

Big Shot (TV series – premieres 16/4/2021)

Disney's latest original series Big Shot is an uplifting sports drama from powerhouse creator David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Practice). It follows a temperamental college basketball coach (John Stamos) who is fired and must take on a job at an elite all-girls high school.

Netflix

Love and Monsters (Movie – available 14/4/2021)

A heartfelt, post-apocalyptic adventure movie, Love and Monsters sees a young man (Dylan O'Brien) leave his underground bunker to go find his girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick) above ground in a world infested with enormous monsters.

Binge / Foxtel Now

The Nevers (TV Series – premieres 12/4/2021)

In the new HBO original series The Nevers, Victorian London is beset by people (mostly women) who suddenly develop abnormal abilities. They become known as the 'Touched'. Among these people are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), two champions of the Touched who are willing to fight for societal acceptance of this new underclass.

Fear the Walking Dead: Season 6B (TV Series – returns 12/4/2021)

Returning for the second part of its 6th season, Fear the Walking Dead finds John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) in a dark place, and only a reunion with an old friend will be able to pull him out of it.

Amazon Prime Video

Frank of Ireland (TV Series – premieres 16/4/2021)

In the Amazon Original comedy series Frank of Ireland, a 32-year-old man (Brian Gleeson) in a state of arrested development struggles to grow up and get his life sorted out – but that doesn't stop him from demanding unearned respect from those around him.

Stan

Made for Love (TV Series – finale premieres 15/4/2021)

Stan's hit exclusive series Made for Love concludes with a double episode this week. For those who haven't seen it, the show follows a woman (Cristin Milioti) who escapes from her suffocating marriage to a tech billionaire (Billy Magnussen) only to discover that he's implanted a monitoring device that lets him keep an eye on her every move.