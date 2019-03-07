Nintendo wants you to dive face-first into its Labo with new VR kit

It's been rumored for years, but now the Switch console is finally getting virtual reality support by way of Nintendo Labo.

The complete Nintendo Labo: VR Kit, priced at $79.99 (roughly £60 / AU$113) comes bundled with five cardboard sets along with the VR goggles and software, including Wind Pedal, Camera, Elephant, Bird and Blaster.

Nintendo is also offering a Starter Kit, priced at $39.99 (about £30 / AU$57) that includes just the googles and Blaster design. Two additional expansion packs (Camera + Elephant, or Bird + Wind Pedal) will be available to purchase at a later date for $19.99 (around £15 / AU$28).

Labo VR Starter Kit (image credit: Nintendo)

“We wanted to design an experience that encourages both virtual and real-world interactions among players through passing around Toy-Con creations,” said newly-appointed Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser.

Nintendo's two Labo VR sets will be available in the US from April 12, 2019, with releases in the UK and Australia expected to arrive around the same time.