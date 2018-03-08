Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and Pixel C tablet will not get an Android P update

The Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and Pixel C tablet will not get any more major Android updates after Android 8.1. Sorry folks, no Android P for those devices.

There’s no developer preview of Android P for these gadgets. And Google confirmed to Ars Technica it’s the end of the road for major Android updates in these phones and tablets.

The three products, once heroes of Google’s line-up, were released in late 2015. Full support lasted less than three years.

It's company policy

However, Google hasn’t cheated us. It only ever promised two years of updates. “After 2 years, we can't guarantee more updates”, is the policy posted on the Google Nexus website.

Owner frustration is understandable, though, as there’s no obvious hardware reason the Nexus 6P, 5X and Pixel C can’t hack Android P. Apple support currently extends to five years.

You’ll continue to get regular security updates, but not the new look of Android P. The new version of Android makes significant visual changes, including a more colorful settings menu and a redesigned notifications drop-down.

Another interesting side effect of this move is Google no longer has an actively supported tablet in its hardware range. The closest alternative is the Google PixelBook, a $999 (£999/$AU1300) touchscreen laptop.

After the many column inches dedicated to the idea tablets would kill the laptop, this is something of a refreshing turnaround. Long live laptops.