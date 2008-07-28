Motorola splits again

Motorola, having only recently broken off its handset manufacturing business from the main company, is planning a re-jig of its home and networks mobility business.

It will now comprise of broadband home solutions, broadband access solutions and cellular networks.

Variety

The first will deal with cable set-top boxes, modems and digital video, and the second with wireless network equipment, though primarily aimed at the b2b sector.

The cellular networks part will encompass the future networking opportunities like WiMAX, or next generation 3G.

Although not highly profitable at the moment, the networks are set to be deployed on a large scale in the coming years, so Motorola intends to press ahead in this area.