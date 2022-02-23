Part 2 of Ozark's final season on Netflix is coming sooner than you think

Audio player loading…

Netflix has confirmed when the second part of Ozark's final season will arrive.

When the streaming giant announced that the hit drama, which stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner, would be coming to an end with its fourth season, it also confirmed that the final season would arrive in two installments, each consisting of seven episodes.

The first of those seven debuted at the end of January, but Netflix had remained silent on when the second installment would come. Until now...

When is Ozark Season 4 Part 2 arriving?

There had been speculation that viewers could be facing a long wait, possibly until the latter half of the year, but that has proved unfounded.

Ozark will return for its final episodes on April 29, and Netflix made a short teaser to preview the show's return.

What can we expect from Ozark's final season?

Ozark has chronicled the journeys of Marty (Bateman) and Wendy (Linney) Byrde, a married couple who were forced to relocate their lives and their children to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. They did so after Marty was forced to make amends with a Mexican drug cartel by offering to set up a bigger laundering operation in a series of businesses in the Ozarks.

You can expect the final run to follow the Byrdes and their cunning young business partner Ruth (Garner) as they navigate a federal investigation and try to outwit Omar Navarro, the ruthless head of the Navarro cartel who Marty has been working so hard to please.

