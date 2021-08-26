Motorola's affordable Edge 20 Fusion and g50 5G handsets now on sale in Australia

Once again setting the standard for affordable smartphones in Australia, Motorola has brought two new budget handsets to market today with the arrival of its Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and Motorola g50 5G.

On sale from today, both the Edge 20 Fusion and g50 5G boast ultra-fast 5G network connectivity while still keeping their cost down, priced at AU$499 and AU$399 respectively. You also get Android 11 out of the box.

Analysis: impressive specs don't have to cost much

For the price, Motorola's Edge 20 Fusion delivers a truly impressive camera array, with a 108MP primary sensor that's complemented by 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth cameras, as well as a 6.7-inch FHD OLED display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage (with microSD slot) and a huge 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola g50 5G in Meteorite Grey (Image credit: Motorola)

As for the Motorola g50 5G, you get a slightly less impressive (but still decent) set of specs, led by a 48MP primary sensor, dual 2MP macro and depth sensors, a 6.5-inch 720p IPS display, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage (microSD expansion also available) and the same big 5,000mAh battery.

Local availability

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is available today in Electric Graphite and Cyber Teal from Motorola and Lenovo's online stores, along with JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W (Online) and Mobiliciti, along with a planned September arrival at Vodafone.

Meanwhile, the Motorola g50 5G is on sale now in Meteorite Grey at all the same stores (except for Harvey Norman) and will also drop at Vodafone by the end September.

For those after something a little less budget, Motorola's mid-range Edge 20 (AU$699) and Edge 20 Pro (AU$899) are set to land in Australian stores this September sporting more premium features, such as 8K recording on the Edge 20 Pro and SuperZoom on the Edge 20.