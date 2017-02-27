Moto Mods: all of the Moto Z modules currently in the works

Update: At MWC 2017, Moto took the stage to announce the next wave of Moto Mods coming in support of last year's Moto Z.

Everything from Moto-branded power packs to a Nintendo Switch-like gaming controller setup was shown off in a brief clip, though perhaps the most interesting addition to the module lineup is the Amazon Alexa mod.

While stuck onto the phone, it acts as a nightstand to prop it up and make seeing the time simple. In addition, the power provided through the Moto Z will make it answer to your every whim, so long as your query begins with "Hey, Alexa".

From the unveiling, it appears that the mod itself contains a small battery that can power it for some time, which truly makes it a valid Amazon Echo alternative. However, we don't know the pricing details yet.

Moto is working on a few other mods that piqued our interest. For those who remember the Motorola Xoom, it has a Moto Mod that's reminiscent of its design. You place the Moto Z on the cradle and the user interface is splashed onto a much larger screen. Here, we see Lenovo's design language peeking through.

Those who enjoy traveling know that swapping SIM cards is sort of a pain, so Moto is developing a mod that can carry up to four SIM cards simultaneously for a constant data stream no matter where you are.

Check out the clip above to see both in use.

Lastly, the good old days of printing out poloroids? Moto is working on a mobile printer that can pair up with the Moto Z to essentially do just that.



We were worried about the future of Moto Mods there for a while, it appears that the company has turned a corner and is flying full speed toward bringing more and more mods to the Moto Z.

Motorola’s Moto Z and Moto Z Play were two of the most innovative phones of 2016, with their new modular designs and a strong selection of extra, add-on functionality in the initial Moto Mod lineup .

The company launched the phones with four add-ons, including a camera and speaker option, but Motorola has also teased it will announce 12 new add-ons for the phones this year.

We've already had a hint of what Mods will be coming to the Motorola handsets, through the 'Transform your Smartphone Challenge', which brought about 12 different finalists that could be made for the phone.

They'll need to be funded before you can slap one on the back of your Moto Z or Moto Z Play, though – and you can help with that, by funding them on Indiegogo, so to see if any are worth your money click through to see all the new Moto Mods that may come to your phone soon.