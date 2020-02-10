Monday funday: Bose discount flagship headphones by almost 20%

Have you been searching for a pair of killer noise cancelling headphones? Well you’re in luck, because Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have been discounted by almost 20%.

These headphones are one of the best sets of noise-cancelling cans around, offering an upbeat and vibrant sound for you to listen to all your favourite tunes.

In our review, we gave Bose’s headphones 4.5 out of 5 stars, highlighting their magnificent noise-cancelling capabilities. They’re able to drown out any environmental noise so you can fully immerse yourself in your favourite tracks, and also enjoy a clear and uninterrupted conversation with your friends as it also applies to phone calls.

If you’re an audiophile, you will appreciate the craftsmanship and sound quality the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have to offer, with a balanced soundstage and deep bass.

Currently discounted by AU$104, you can grab a pair of these headphones in black or silver through Bose's official Amazon store.