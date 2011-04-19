Angry Birds Magic to bring NFC gaming to Nokia

The latest update of one of the most popular mobile games will integrate Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, with Angry Birds Magic bringing the novel twist on the Nokia C7.

According to the official Nokia blog, Angry Birds Magic is being shown off at the WIMA conference – and the game can only be completed when you touch phones with a friend whose handset also sports NFC.

"With Angry Birds Magic, friends can group together to combat the pig menace, in a new take on the game that so many people all over the world have fallen love with," said Mikael Hed from Rovio.

"This is an exclusive offering with the Nokia C7, a smartphone that really kicks off the NFC experience for developers. In time, the communal power of users with Angry Birds Magic could prove even stronger than the Mighty Eagle."

The game will be pre-loaded on C7s and rolling out across other Nokia phones and onto the Ovi store this year.

And if you can't track down a C7 owner, apparently Nokia is offering up special NFC tags which will be embedded in a mystery location, with clues to reveal where.