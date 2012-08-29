Suspicious HTC tablet pictures hit the web

Spurious photos of what is supposedly a new HTC tablet have hit the net, bringing Apple-ish looks to an Android tablet.

The images come by way of a newly-set up Twitter account @evleaks and we smell a serious rat – this tablet looks so much like an iMac that this HTC tablet can't possibly be a real product that's coming to market.

And if it is, well, Apple's lawyers have just had a decent warm-up against Samsung, we're sure they're up for another round of legal fisticuffs.

Weird appliance

Another weird thing is that both the front- and rear-mounted cameras seem to be on the bottom of the tablet rather than the top.

Image credit: @evleaks

The images are quite convincing though, looking as though they've been pulled from a promo video and showing a very slim, asymmetrically bezelled tablet.

What's more, it doesn't jive too badly with what we know HTC is working on; a 1.3GHz Nvidia Tegra 3 tablet with a screen resolution of 1280x752.

Image credit: @evleaks

We reckon HTC's more likely to take aim at the 7-inch tablet market though, which would mean that this 10-inch looking tablet is either a pretty good fake or a prototype; but until the company makes its announcement, we don't know much for sure.

Will we find out more about HTC's Flyer successor at IFA 2012? We hope so. Stay tuned.

From PocketNow